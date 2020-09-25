44,315 Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,852 shares in the company, valued at $754,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balan Nair acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $125,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 264,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,265.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,400. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

NASDAQ LILA opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $848.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

