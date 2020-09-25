IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 18.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $300,428.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,919 shares in the company, valued at $818,675.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDA opened at $79.51 on Friday. IDACORP Inc has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.56.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.13%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.