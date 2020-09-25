California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Sterling Bancorp worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 30.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 60.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,457,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 551,390 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,481,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 311,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STL. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

