California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.88 Million Position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Rapid7 worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 29.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 114.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 57,306 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 21.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 726.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 44,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 38,867 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $1,125,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $84,037.50. Insiders sold a total of 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,407 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPD. Barclays upped their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Shares of RPD opened at $59.43 on Friday. Rapid7 Inc has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

