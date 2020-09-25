AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of AutoNation worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AutoNation by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 37,081 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AutoNation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AutoNation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,022. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.