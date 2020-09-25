California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,590 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,639,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,582,000 after acquiring an additional 133,288 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,147,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,427,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,804,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,370,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,613,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 971,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 123,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.41. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

