Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Macy’s worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $2,550,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 354,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 194,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $1,012,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.96. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post -4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on M shares. UBS Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.73.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.