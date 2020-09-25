Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,794 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Plug Power worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 137.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,070,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 619,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $69,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,234 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $6,466,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $11.24 on Friday. Plug Power Inc has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.03.

In other Plug Power news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 291,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,310,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,060.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 1,166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $11,678,336.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,164.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,688,755 shares of company stock worth $28,729,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

