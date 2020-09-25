California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Varonis Systems worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $71,000.

VRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.17.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $111.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average is $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $127.37. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,819,378.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $4,706,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,069,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,977 shares of company stock worth $18,934,584. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

