Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 960 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,699,952.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,600.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,170 shares of company stock worth $2,858,850. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $95.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average is $94.71.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

