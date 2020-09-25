Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,544 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WABC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westamerica Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

