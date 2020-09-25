Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.90 Million Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $530,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $501,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

In related news, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,078.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.53. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.