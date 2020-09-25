9,152 Shares in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 701.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Glaukos alerts:

NYSE GKOS opened at $47.58 on Friday. Glaukos Corp has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.