Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.14 Million Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 55,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

CFR opened at $62.22 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $347.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

