California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 409 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Blackbaud worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLKB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,974,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.8% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,746,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,647,000 after purchasing an additional 173,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 18.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,565,000 after purchasing an additional 354,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,095,000 after purchasing an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 40.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,190,000 after purchasing an additional 328,657 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.37, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

