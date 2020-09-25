Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,561,000 after buying an additional 501,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,191,000 after buying an additional 465,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,155,000 after buying an additional 309,669 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,393,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,651,000 after buying an additional 305,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 256,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.80 million. Analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

