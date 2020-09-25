Jane Street Group LLC Sells 15,235 Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

NYSEARCA:KEMQ opened at $27.69 on Friday. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59.

