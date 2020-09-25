California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 544 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,018 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Wintrust Financial worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 95.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 103,650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $287,297.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer acquired 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

