137,292 Shares in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 137,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.29. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

