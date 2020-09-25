California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of HMS worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMSY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

HMSY stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.54 million. HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

