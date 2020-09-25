Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,000 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of SkyWest worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in SkyWest by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 26.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SkyWest by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 256.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 89,135 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 13.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKYW. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

SKYW opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.84. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

