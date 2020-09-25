AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,187 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,796.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $67,769.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,512.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,906 shares of company stock valued at $166,774 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

NYSE BXMT opened at $21.59 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.