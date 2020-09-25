AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Office Properties Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $669,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after acquiring an additional 51,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

OPI stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $986.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.18. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

