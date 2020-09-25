32,947 Shares in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Livongo Health by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Livongo Health by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,900,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,432.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zane M. Burke sold 49,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $6,114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 964,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,122,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 778,739 shares of company stock valued at $94,556,665. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livongo Health stock opened at $131.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 19.88 and a quick ratio of 19.51. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.18.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

LVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens began coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

