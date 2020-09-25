AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $2.49 Million Position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 255,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Horizon National as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,579,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,819,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,125,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in First Horizon National by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,103,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon National Corp has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

