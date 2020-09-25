AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Stepan worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Stepan by 1,612.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $48,513.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,407.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $196,220.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,114.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,646 shares of company stock worth $2,847,594 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCL opened at $107.75 on Friday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $118.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.86 and its 200-day moving average is $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $460.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

