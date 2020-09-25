AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,442 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $78,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 76.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

APAM stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 177.54%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.37%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.