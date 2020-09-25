AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 63.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,062 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 142.6% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,011.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 85.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Several research firms have commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

