AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 293.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Winmark worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Winmark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,516,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Winmark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,801,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 112,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,229,000 after buying an additional 64,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Winmark by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,539,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $164.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $613.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.68% and a negative return on equity of 306.43%. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

In other news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $1,184,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,620.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 6,767 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,727.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,253,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,433. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

