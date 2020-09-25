Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 605.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,616 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kennametal worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMT. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.37, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.36.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.