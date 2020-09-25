AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,073,000 after acquiring an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 85.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

NWLI opened at $183.54 on Friday. National Western Life Group Inc has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.35.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $216.02 million during the quarter.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

