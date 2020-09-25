AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $249,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $262,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 58.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDP opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.69. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.54%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $64,349.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,157,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,921,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,475 shares of company stock worth $3,301,423. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

