AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,023 Shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Veritiv worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTV opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $198.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.91. Veritiv Corp has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv Corp will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

