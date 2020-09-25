Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 115.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,829 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBGI. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $672,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3,525.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $781,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBGI. Wolfe Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

