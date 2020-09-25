AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 98,032 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 333.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,032 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of BOX worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in BOX by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in BOX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 49,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.16. Box Inc has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BOX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,188,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,421,088.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $886,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,718,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,172,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,000 shares of company stock worth $5,745,230 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.