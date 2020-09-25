Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter worth $4,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $151,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,851.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Lowney sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $105,456.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,644.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,318. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.38. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $90.74.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.89%.

RGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Aegis started coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

