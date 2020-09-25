AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,871 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM opened at $115.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.30.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

