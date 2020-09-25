AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 15,168 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 37,505 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 78.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 104.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 9.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Shares of MOD opened at $5.82 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $297.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

