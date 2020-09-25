1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock Holdings Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of 1st Source worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 1st Source by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 982,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,875,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $29.56 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. 1st Source had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

