AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,848 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,114 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 245,855 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 373,325 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 182,658 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zumiez by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,118 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 161,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zumiez by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,886 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 158,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In other Zumiez news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $67,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,137.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $83,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.