AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 27,119 Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 79.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 404.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TV opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $961.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Grupo Televisa SAB from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Grupo Televisa SAB from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa SAB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

