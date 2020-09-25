AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $707,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,409 shares of company stock worth $1,688,672. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.38.

NYSE KSU opened at $182.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.