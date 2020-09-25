Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Position Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,514 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 52,821 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $4,070,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $153,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWH. BidaskClub lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $585.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

