AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,604 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after acquiring an additional 833,349 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $70,655,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 55,906.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 477,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,974,000 after acquiring an additional 476,322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,785,000 after acquiring an additional 425,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 24.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,431,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after acquiring an additional 276,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $146.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAP. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.76.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

