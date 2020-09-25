AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 425,522 Shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 425,522 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of PDL BioPharma worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PDL BioPharma by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised PDL BioPharma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of PDL BioPharma stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.89. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that PDL BioPharma Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from PDL BioPharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

