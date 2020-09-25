AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,396 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POWL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 790.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POWL. Sidoti cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

