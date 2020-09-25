AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,836 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at $913,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $322,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,453. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

