AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Qualys worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 49.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $97.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.83. Qualys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,692,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,558.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $333,423.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,475 shares of company stock worth $5,973,985. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

