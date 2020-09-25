AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,544 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,197,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,164.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,854,000 after purchasing an additional 604,890 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,255,000 after purchasing an additional 279,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,200,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,848,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total value of $411,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,066 shares of company stock worth $4,072,473. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock opened at $188.65 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $213.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.84 and its 200-day moving average is $174.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

