Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,784 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of Citi Trends worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Citi Trends by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 66,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 20,456 shares during the period. Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRN opened at $22.78 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $242.24 million, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.55. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

